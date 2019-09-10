FELONY Arrests
Gary G. Hampton Sr., 53, of the 5500 block of Arboga Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:37 p.m. Sept. 9 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan D. Rodarte, 20, of the 1400 block of Whyler Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at his residence on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14, unlawful intercourse with a minor, and possession of child porn. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.