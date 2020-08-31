FELONY ARRESTS
Derrick T. Petty, 26, of the 1500 block of Seventh Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:28 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 2000 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road on suspicion of evading a peace officer and unlawfully taking a vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Frolan A. Munoz, 25, of the 1900 block of Hile Street, Linda, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at noon Aug. 30 on Ninth Street on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tyler A. Brown, 23, of the 1200 block of Manchester Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:49 a.m. Aug. 30 in the 1100 block of Manchester Way on suspicion of corporal injury and battery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Felicia J. Long, 30, of the 700 block of Kiley Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at her residence on suspicion of spousal abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Samuel G. Monroe, 38, of the 200 block of Fairman Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:25 p.m. Aug. 29 on Market Street on suspicion of rape, kidnapping and stalking. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ruben J. Ramirez, 54, of the 1400 block of Whyler Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:35 p.m. Aug. 28 at his residence on suspicion of assault. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Malcom R. Grice, 33, of Orange, Texas, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:10 p.m. Aug. 28 on Butte House Road on suspicion of arson. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Charles E. Miller, 19, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:46 p.m. Aug. 28 on Lindhurst Avenue on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brandon L. Malcolm, 22, of the 7000 block of California Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:20 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 2000 block of First Street, Live Oak, on suspicion of spousal abuse involving injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nicholas Christopher Paul, 27, of the 1700 block of Reagan Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3 p.m. Aug. 28 at his residence on suspicion of battery involving great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sharief O. Shendi, 32, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:26 p.m. Aug. 28 on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David S. Caballero, 42, of the 1900 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:20 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 700 block of Plumas Street on suspicion of assault with a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony B. Duran Jr., 34, of Marysville was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:50 a.m. Aug. 28 on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mathew J. Johnson, 28, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:56 a.m. Aug. 28 in the 900 block of Shasta Street on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Chase H. Patrick, 24, of the 7000 block of Rice Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:49 a.m. Aug. 28 in the 1100 block of Willow Glen Drive on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Michael A. Shelton, 32, of Oroville was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:36 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 600 block of E Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jamie L. Silva-Espana, 29, of San Pablo was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 2:41 a.m. Aug. 30 on Highway 65. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Donald Tullos, 34, of the 2200 block of Belle Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:45 a.m. Aug. 30 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angel G. Uribe, 21, of the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:47 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 500 block of Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tommy Sanchez, 26, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 on Forty Mile Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.