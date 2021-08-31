FELONY ARRESTS
Javier Juarez, 30, of the 600 block of Elm Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Trenay M. Woods, 27, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at Hard Rock Casino on suspicion of grand theft. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jeremiah Piroutek, 26, of the 400 block of B Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:20 p.m. Aug. 30 at Cooper Avenue and Jones Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Alavrez Lopez-Lopez, 23, of the 300 block of Dustin Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:39 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 700 block of Reeves Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Adrian Brambila-Silva, 32, of the 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:51 p.m. Aug. 30 at Olivehurst Avenue and Seventh Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Roberto Carrillo, 27, of Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:50 a.m. Aug. 30 on Highway 99 at Smith Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.