Rigoberto Bueno, 23, of the 100 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:12 a.m. Aug. 29 at the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of murder. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jakiem Halstead, 24, of the 3100 block of Roosevelt Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:40 p.m. Aug. 30 at the 1100 block of Harter Parkway, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance up to six ounces with the intent to sell. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Drake Nicholas Noyan, 39, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:49 p.m. Aug. 30 at the 1100 block of North Beale Road, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Gabriel August Willer, 39, of Lincoln, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:29 p.m. Aug. 30 at the 1100 block of Last Trail Drive, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury of a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jillian Christine Swanson, 46, of the 5500 block Turnberry Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:28 p.m. Aug. 30 at State Highway 65 at Rancho Road, on suspicion of driving under the influence with injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jenniffer Lynn Feathers, 51, of the 16000 block of Cache Lane, Brownsville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:28 p.m. Aug. 30 at Cache Lane at Frenchtown Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.