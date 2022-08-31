FELONY ARRESTS

Rigoberto Bueno, 23, of the 100 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:12 a.m. Aug. 29 at the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of murder. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

