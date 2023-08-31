Richard Thayer, 57, of the 17000 block of Brookglen Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1 p.m. Aug. 30 at the 700 block of Yuba Street, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Robert Stallins, 65, of the 300 block of Ohleyer Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at noon Aug. 30 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Roseveare, 32, of the 1200 block of Northgate Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Probation Department at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at his own residence, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and evading police with wanted disregard for safety. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David Alvarez-Maza, 43, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:54 p.m. Aug. 30 at Second and B Street, on suspicion of arson of structure/forest land. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Richard, 30, of the 3400 block of Presley Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:36 p.m. Aug. 30 at the 1100 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Darrill Christy Jr., 39, of the 600 block of Toddwick Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Probation Department at 7:50 p.m. Aug. 30 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and assault with a deadly weapon likely not a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Orejel Valencia, 35, of the 1900 block of Anthony Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:10 p.m. Aug. 29 at Franklin Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.