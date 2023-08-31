FELONY ARRESTS

Richard Thayer, 57, of the 17000 block of Brookglen Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1 p.m. Aug. 30 at the 700 block of Yuba Street, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail. 

