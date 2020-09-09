FELONY ARRESTS
Andrew W. Garcia, 38, of the 500 block of Winslow Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:15 a.m. Sept. 8 in the 400 block of Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of abuse and false imprisonment. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Victor Escobedo, 32, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:22 p.m. Sept. 8 in the 1800 block of Elmer Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of burglary, receiving known stolen property and false identification to a police officer. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Anton J. Muscular, 52, of the 1400 block of N. Beale Road, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 in the 1400 block of N. Beale Road in Linda on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Gina L. Gutierrez, 25, of the 3400 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:55 a.m. Sept. 8 on Bridge Street at State Route 99. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Juan De Dios Aispuro, 38, of the 15200 block of Tyler Foote Road, Nevada City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 7 on Marysville Road at Oregon Hill Road. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.