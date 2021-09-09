FELONY ARRESTS
Salvador J. Cruz, 35, of the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:41 a.m. Sept. 8 at Linda Avenue and Hammonton Smartsville Road on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into jail. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jacob R. Fuller, 19, of Rocklin, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:20 a.m. Sept. 8 on Highway 20 at Marysville Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Antonia M. Chachowa, 44, of the 2400 block of Independence Trail, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:55 a.m. Sept. 8 on Plumas Lake Boulevard, just east of River Oaks Boulevard. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
John W. Estes, 26, of the 1900 block of Fernwood Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:47 a.m. Sept. 8 on Lindhurst Avenue, south of Erle Road, Olivehurst. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.