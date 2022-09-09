Kyandre Lashawn Payne, 27, of the 800 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:37 p.m. Sept. 8 at the 1000 block of Laurel Avenue, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dallas Remington, 29, of the 1900 block of Woodland Circle, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 8 at the 700 block of Kiley Avenue, on suspicion of vandalism ($400). She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Justin Raade, 45, of the 500 block of Reeves Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:18 a.m. Sept. 8 at Main Street and Benton Avenue, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Larry Rymer, 39, of the 1300 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:50 p.m. Sept. 8 at Perkins Way and Market Street, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rosalio Perez, 65, of the 1100 block of Normandy Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:45 p.m. Sept. 8 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joleen Barmettler, 47, of the 11000 block of Smith Road, Loma Rica, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:05 p.m. Sept. 8 at Nelson Street, Sutter, on suspicion of vandalism ($400). She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Silviano Palacio Leon, 28, of the 900 block of North Township Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:02 a.m. Sept. 8 at the 1100 block of North Beale Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.