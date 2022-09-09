FELONY ARRESTS

Kyandre Lashawn Payne, 27, of the 800 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:37 p.m. Sept. 8 at the 1000 block of Laurel Avenue, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

