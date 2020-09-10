FELONY ARRESTS
Demariae W. Woldridge, 23, of Sacramento was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:18 p.m. Sept. 9 on Powerline Road on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert J. Rodello, 39, of the 1000 block of Portolla Valley Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:58 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 1300 block of Bridge Street on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of a controlled substance, a felon being in possession of a loaded firearm, and possession of a leaded cane. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ryan M. Wood, 28, of the 4100 block of Dan Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m. Sept. 8 in the 1900 block of Seventh Avenue on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Antwon U. Muccular, 52, of the 1400 block of North Beale Road, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Dena S. Gross, 49, of the 1700 block of Gordon Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2 p.m. Sept. 9 on McCune Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan D. D. Aispuro, 38, of Nevada City was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 7 on Oregon Hill Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.