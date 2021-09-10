FELONY ARRESTS
Katrina M. Guthrey, 31, of the 1400 block of Stephenson Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9 on suspicion of robbery. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan Sandoval-Lopez, 30, of the 5500 block of Alicia Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 4700 block of Bear River Drive, Rio Oso, on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jeffrey S. Robinson, 62, of the 3800 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:21 a.m. Sept. 10 on Feather River Boulevard, south of Plumas Arboga Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Stephen Lasker, 65, of the 2300 block of Birch Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:40 p.m. Sept. 9 at Queens Avenue and Stabler Lane, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Wilson, 35, of Diamond Spring, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:42 p.m. Sept. 8 on Highway 99, south of Riego Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.