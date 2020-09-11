FELONY ARRESTS
Colby A. Rohan, 29, of the 1410 block of Blue Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:01 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 1110 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of possessing a concealed dirk or dagger and exhibiting a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Franklin J. Atkins, 21, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:22 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Marysville Police Department on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Charles R. Newton, 72, of the 5300 block of Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 700 block of Yuba Street, Marysville, on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a minor. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Austin L. Nelson, 23, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:43 p.m. Sept. 10 at Hammonton Road W. and Leon Avenue, Linda, on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Song F. Saechao, 45, of Fairfield, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:18 a.m. Sept. 11 on Marysville Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.