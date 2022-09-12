FELONY ARRESTS
Shaianna Rosales, 26, of the 10000 block of La Porte Road, Challenge, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 900 block of Eighth Street on suspicion of identity theft, committing a felony while released on bail, four counts of violation of probation and two counties of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Earl Hollon III, 69, of the 1500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Probation Department at 1:03 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 1900 block of Hooper Road in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance while armed, being a felon in possession of a firearm, manufacturing or possession of shurikens, being a felon in possession of ammunition and violation of post release community supervision. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
James Caldwell Jr., 72, of the 12600 block of La Barr Meadows Road, Grass Valley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:48 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 1300 block of Sunsweet Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and elder abuse. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Simino, 33, of the 1500 block of Anneka Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:43 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 1400 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of child abuse likely to cause great bodily injury or death. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Elizabeth Riley, 45, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:35 p.m. Sept. 9 on Garden Highway at Bell Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree burglary, second degree robbery, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and four counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Isacc Lopez, 28, of the 700 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:50 a.m. Sept. 10 on Jonathan Drive at Tracey Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Guillermo Perez Oropeza, 33, of the 1100 block of Koch Lane, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 1100 block of Koch Lane in Live Oak on suspicion of child abuse likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gerardo Flores-Constantino, 36, of the 1700 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:11 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 1000 block of Maple Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages, trespassing, vandalism with $400 or less in damages, being under the influence of a controlled substance, unsatisfactory performance in the Drug Diversion Program, resisting arrest and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Roseveare, 31, of the 1200 block of Northgate Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 11 on Live Oak Boulevard north of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a firearm in a public place, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, hit and run with property damage, manufacturing or sale of large capacity magazines, evading with willful disregard for safety, attempting to receive known stolen property and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ernesto Serano, 34, of the 3600 block of Little Chief Court, Antelope, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 1100 block of Tharp Road in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gerardo Flores-Constantino, 36, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 1100 block of Maple Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor non release form completed. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Steven W. Hammett, 53, of the 4000 block of Deaton Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:05 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 4000 block of Deaton Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and tampering with a communication device to prevent help. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Leonires Calderon-Gomez, 30, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:16 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive in Marysville on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and vandalism. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Ashley R. Russell, 29, of the 2700 block of Meadow View Road, Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:50 a.m. Sept. 11 in the 1100 block of N. Beale Road on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Timothy M. Acosta, 33, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 2300 block of Red Haven Street on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nancy Hernandez, 41, of the 1400 block of Ramirez Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:40 p.m. Sept. 8 on Sutter Street at N. Colusa Frontage Road in Yuba City on suspicion of disorderly conduct while under the influence of drugs. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Shirley Benavidez, 42, of the 2700 block of Date Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:24 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 2700 block of Date Street in Live Oak on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, battery, two counts of trespassing and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Noelle Robinson, 30, of the 1800 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:35 a.m. Sept. 9 on Gray Avenue at North Ridge Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Wayne Walker, 30, of 35 Oak Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:31 a.m. Sept. 10 on Bogue Road at Burgandy Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, failure to stop at a stop sign and disobeying a court order. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joseph Potts, 43, of the 3600 block of Kim Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:33 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 500 block of Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, two counts of driving with a suspended license, perjury, false report of auto theft, hit and run with property damage, failure to provide a valid vehicle registration and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Luis Guarneos Moreno, 26, of the 600 block of Elm Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:01 a.m. Sept. 11 on Barry Road at Highway 99 in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Benjamin K.L. Vestal, 28, of the 1200 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:33 a.m. Sept. 10 in the 5500 block of Arboga Road in Olivehurst on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Joshua A. Wideman, 34, of the 1100 block of Rodolf Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:04 p.m. Sept. 10 on Hammonton Smartsville Road on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Elijah R. Perry, 25, of the 4800 block of Woodhollow Avenue, Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:58 a.m. Sept. 10 on N. Beale Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and obstruction. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Paldeep S. Gill, 25, of the 1000 block of Stabler Park Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:12 a.m. Sept. 10 on E Street at Third Street in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Israel H. Cuevas, 32, of the 1500 block of Seventh Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:11 a.m. Sept. 10 on Western Avenue at Tenth Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a license restricted for a previous DUI conviction. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Sunny J. Schanuth, 37, of Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 1000 block of Vine Avenue on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and hit and run. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Brett W. McKenzie, 41, of the 800 block of G Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:50 a.m. Sept. 11 in the 600 block of G Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
David J. Caudillo, 36, of the 500 block of Evergreen Drive, Wheatland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 11 on Evergreen Drive on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, hit and run, driving without a license and failure to provide valid proof of insurance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.