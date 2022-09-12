FELONY ARRESTS

Shaianna Rosales, 26, of the 10000 block of La Porte Road, Challenge, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 900 block of Eighth Street on suspicion of identity theft, committing a felony while released on bail, four counts of violation of probation and two counties of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

