Skyler Sanchez, 29, of the 1400 block of Zephyr Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:21 a.m. Sept. 10 at the 800 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of smuggling a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Amber Wedrosky, 33, of the 1800 block of Villa Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:02 p.m. Sept. 10 at the 1200 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dillon Davis, 28, of Yuba City,was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:02 p.m. Sept. 10 at the 1200 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ryan Lawson, 39, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:40 a.m. Sept. 11 in Knights Landing, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely causing great bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Francisco Orozco, 53, of the 4700 block of Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:04 p.m. Sept. 11 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Marcello Adam Rodriguez, 18, of the 2600 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the 1600 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of concealing a firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Elaina Cook, 48, of the 500 block of Reeves Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:35 a.m. Sept. 10 at Maple Avenue Park, Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ishwar Sama, 36, of the 400 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:37 a.m. Sept. 10 at Joanne Way/Alfred Way. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Abraham Aguilar, 29, of the 1300 block of Barry Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:45 p.m. Sept. 10 at his own residence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.