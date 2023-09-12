FELONY ARRESTS

Skyler Sanchez, 29, of the 1400 block of Zephyr Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:21 a.m. Sept. 10 at the 800 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of smuggling a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you