FELONY ARRESTS
Victor Estrada, 27, of the 1300 block of Hutchinson Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:23 p.m. Sept. 12 in the 80 block of Second Street on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tiffany Harris-Cao, 23, of the 1700 block of Newport Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:42 a.m. Sept. 12 at her residence on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dilberjit Singh, 48, of the 1100 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 a.m. Sept. 12 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ally Cormier, 23, of the 1600 block of Sequoia Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 a.m. Sept. 12 in the 1400 block of Bridge Street on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Edgar M. Gabe-Mejico, 34, of Red Bluff, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:10 p.m. Sept. 12 on Indiana-New York Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mariano Gallaga, 25, of the 1200 block of Williams Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:13 a.m. Sept. 12 at Cooper Avenue and Fremont Way. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sheryl Bailey, 60, of the 300 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:56 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 1800 block of Live Oak Boulevard. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
Travis Groo, 41, of the 500 block of Cam Cortez, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:52 a.m. Sept. 11 in the 600 block of Colusa Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.