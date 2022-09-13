Ashlie McConico, 32, of the 7600 block of South Butte Road, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:56 p.m. Sept. 11 at State Highway 99 and Paseo Avenue, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mallyonia Chatman, 24, of Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:27 a.m. Sept. 12 at the 1700 block of Live Oak Boulevard, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rayshon Bishop, 46, of the 900 block of Beachwood Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 a.m. Sept. 12 at the 1700 block of Hunt Street, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Carl Stockmal, 58, of the 200 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:10 p.m. Sept. 11 at State Highway 99 and Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Deborah Ott, 54, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 a.m. Sept. 11 at her own residence. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.