FELONY ARRESTS

Ashlie McConico, 32, of the 7600 block of South Butte Road, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:56 p.m. Sept. 11 at State Highway 99 and Paseo Avenue, on suspicion of  inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

