Michael Brazil, 33, of the 800 block of Olive Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m. Sept. 11 at his own residence, on suspicion of illegal possession of tear gas as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gurejit Purewal, 46, of the 1900 block of Hunji Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:05 p.m. Sept. 11 at Harding, north of Franklin, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property greater than $950. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sydney Legault, 24, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at the 1200 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Demetrio Morelos-Sanchez, 28, of the 11000 block of North Township Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Pennington Road and P Street, Live Oak. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Felipe Ruiz Avila, 23, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:46 p.m. Sept. 12 at State Highway 99, south of Oswald. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.