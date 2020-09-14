FELONY ARRESTS
Shawn K. Cruse, 52, of the 1100 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:29 p.m. Sept. 13 on Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Guy R. Martinez, 32, of the 700 block of Sixth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:51 p.m. Sept. 13 on Ninth Street on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alicia M. Blanchard, 35, of the 600 block of Tharp Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:45 a.m. Sept. 13 at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Roberto Cuevas Sr., 52, of the 5400 block of Feather River Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10 p.m. Sept. 12 at Hard Rock Casino on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Chick McQuade, 56, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 12 in the first block of Second Street on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Monico F. Molina, 47, of the 100 block of Seventh Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:31 p.m. Sept. 11 on Fifth Street on suspicion of two counts of felony DUI with injury and two counts of misdemeanor DUI. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mary J. Desilva, 23, of the 7700 block of Plantz Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:13 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road on suspicion of robbery and false impersonation. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Matthew L. Pace, 28, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:20 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of making a fictitious check. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alex Bumanglag, 30, of the 1700 block of Sanborn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 12:55 a.m. Sept. 11 on Highway 65 on suspicion of possession of a controlled narcotic. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nico C. Sandoval, 30, of the 800 block of Sixth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:50 p.m. Sept. 13 on Ninth Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Fermin Chaboya-Jimenez, 47, of the 1200 block of Walnut Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:33 p.m. Sept. 13 on Simpson Lane. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dennis M. Ryan, 65, of the 1600 block of Dorothy Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:51 a.m. Sept. 13 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Vanessa L. G. Fletes, 34, of the 4600 block of Pacific Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 13. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Hernan Ramirez, 19, of the 2600 block of Deanne Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:54 p.m. Sept. 12 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Yufeng Weng, 33, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:22 a.m. Sept. 12 on Highway 20. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.