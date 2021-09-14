FELONY ARRESTS
Joshua G. Vandoorn, 45, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:40 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 6000 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Marysville, on suspicion of elder abuse and assault with force. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joseph A. Losee, 39, of the 1500 block of Garnet Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:01 p.m. Sept. 13 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and cruelty to a child. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Charles Crabtree III, 43, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:28 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 10000 block of Miki Circle, Live Oak, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Julio Lopez-Mitre, 34, of the 1600 block of Deborah Drive, Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:55 p.m. Sept. 13. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Sanjot Dhillon, 29, of Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:45 a.m. Sept. 13 at Shasta Street and Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Hector Lopez, 24, of the 1100 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 1300 block of Sunsweet Boulevard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.