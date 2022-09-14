Elizabeth Callaway-Delozier, 28, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:49 a.m. Sept. 13 at the 2300 block of Butte House Road, on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale of narcotics/controlled substance. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
William Heidbreder, 41, of the 2300 block of Butte House Road, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 7:49 a.m. Sept. 13 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession/purchase for sale of narcotics/controlled substance up to six ounces. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Raechel Gueyger, 32, of Nice, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:05 p.m. Sept. 12 at Colusa Avenue and State Highway 99, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Isaiah Boggs, 28, of Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:50 a.m. Sept. 13 at State Highway 70 south and Kempton Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan Rodriguez Jr., 33, of the 5500 block of Montclair Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 7:49 a.m. Sept. 13 at the 2300 block of Butte House Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.