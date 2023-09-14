Tanis Myers, 31, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:40 a.m. Sept. 13 at the 800 block of Colusa Avenue, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Darrell Rojas, 49, of the 900 block of 14th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:53 a.m. Sept. 13 at the 1700 block of Live Oak Boulevard, on suspicion of smuggling in a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gary Johnson, 31, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:12 a.m. Sept. 13 at the 400 block of North Palora Avenue, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Pardeep Gill, 26, of the 1800 block of Stabler Park Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:20 a.m. Sept. 14 at the 1500 block of Heather Drive, Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.