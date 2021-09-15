FELONY ARRESTS
Daniel Reed, 24, of the 400 block of N. Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:44 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, willful cruelty to a child causing death or injury, battery, petty theft, vandalism, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Chevy Turner, 25, of the 5600 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:15 a.m. Sept. 14 in the 8400 block of Highway 99 on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury, shoplifting, driving without a license, failure to provide valid vehicle registration, failure to provide proof of insurance and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ruby Gonzales, 61, of the 1400 block of Eldorado Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:25 a.m. Sept. 14 in the 1400 block of Eldorado Lane in Yuba City on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Eduardo Aguilera, 32, of the 200 block of E 18th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:19 p.m. Sept. 14 on Highway 99 at Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail, two counts of driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jesus G. Madriz, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:20 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 5700 block of Feather River Boulevard in Olivehurst on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kyle Magenheimer, 26, of the 5200 block of S. George Washington Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:10 a.m. Sept. 14 on Bouge Road and Falls Drive in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Perez, 39, of the 3700 block of N. Township Road, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:03 p.m. Sept. 14 on Butte House Road at Stabler Lane in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.