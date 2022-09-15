Roberto Urquidez, 63, of the 1200 block of Payne Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:58 p.m. Sept. 13 at Payne Court, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is likely not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Arvon Jett, 24, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:05 a.m. Sept. 14 at the 400 block of Bridge Street, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is likely not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Raymond Jenkins, 51, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:40 a.m. Sept. 14 at the 1100 block of Harter Parkway, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angel Fielding, 45, of the 1800 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:35 p.m. Sept. 13 at State Highway 70 and State Highway 99, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jason Michael Santibanez, 20, of the 900 block of Jacobs Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:39 p.m. Sept. 14 at his own residence, on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Anthony Guidi, 36, of the 2000 block of Elmer Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:43 p.m. Sept. 13 at State Highway 99 south of Oswald. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Evelyn Menchaca, 22, of the 600 block of Main Street, Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 14 at Live Oak Boulevard and Northgate. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Stephanie Richardson, 30, of the 1400 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:34 p.m. Sept. 14 at Mesa Verde and Lisa Court. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.