FELONY ARRESTS

Roberto Urquidez, 63, of the 1200 block of Payne Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:58 p.m. Sept. 13 at Payne Court, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is likely not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

