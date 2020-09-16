FELONY ARREST
Kuljinder S. Shergill, 33, of the 700 block of Anna Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 700 block of Anna Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats, contempt of court and committing a felony while on bail or release. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose A. Solis, 25, of the 1700 block of Shay Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:45 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 1700 block of Shay Way in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brittney C. Corrie, 22, of the 600 block of Truckee Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:39 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 300 block of Burns Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft auto and violation of parole. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Lonny E. Keel Jr., 31, of Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:40 p.m. Sept. 14 on Ninth and D Streets in Marysville on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, possession of ammunition and two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.