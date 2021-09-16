FELONY ARRESTS
George D. Lynch, 38, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15 in the 600 block of 10th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Scott R. Hinton, 53, of the 5800 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2 a.m. Sept. 15 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Satnam Dail, 48, of the 2100 block of Newcastle Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at Jones Road and Richland Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.