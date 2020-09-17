FELONY ARRESTS
Mai V. Vue, 38, of the 8100 block of Mates Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:55 p.m. Sept. 16 at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
FELONY ARRESTS
Mai V. Vue, 38, of the 8100 block of Mates Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:55 p.m. Sept. 16 at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
What's your favorite thing about small towns:
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.