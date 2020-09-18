FELONY ARRESTS
David A. Williams, 39, of the 2400 block of Huston Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 11 p.m. Sept. 17 on Highway 65 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kenneth F. Hayes, 36, of the 1900 block of Ninth Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:04 p.m. Sept. 17 in the 1900 block of McGowan Parkway on suspicion of a felony in possession of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Rebecca Carranza, 50, of the 100 block of North Beale Road, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:28 p.m. Sept. 17 in the 1500 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Larry L. Russell, 49, of the 1200 block of Williams Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:04 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 4500 block of Schlag Road on suspicion of burglary and attempting to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.