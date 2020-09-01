FELONY ARRESTS
Russell J. Passeau, 40, of the 4300 block of Evelyn Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:10 p.m. Aug. 31 on Bridge Street on suspicion of burglary, being in possession of a stolen vehicle and a convicted felony purchasing tear gas. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kyle E. Williams, 42, of the 2000 block of Falls Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:46 p.m. Aug. 31 on suspicion of child endangerment and depriving a custodian of a right to custody of a child. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose R. C. Valenzuela, 20, of Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:29 p.m. Aug. 30 on suspicion of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Francisco Rocha-Soto, 29, of the 5800 block of Lowe Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:45 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 1100 block of East 22nd Street on suspicion of corporal injury, cruelty to a child and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.