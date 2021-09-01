FELONY ARRESTS
Michael Creek, 38, of the 2200 block of Fair Street, Chico, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism causing $400 or more in damage. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Steven Tapp, 26, of the 300 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 300 block of Dorman Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats and brandishing a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jacob A. Malone, 37, of the 1600 block of Eleventh Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 1600 block of Eleventh Street in Olivehurst on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, cruelty to a child and unlawful use of tear gas. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Veronica M. Ochoa, 45, of the 1000 block of Tiburon Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:50 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 1000 block of Tiburon Way in Plumas Lake on suspicion of possession of a short-barrel rifle. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Juan L. Acosta, 22, of the 5600 block of Arboga Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 900 block of Eighth Street in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Erik Guitierrez, 39, of the 4200 block of Hackberry Lane, Carmichael, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:38 p.m. Aug. 30 on southbound State Route 99 north of Catlett Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Vitaliy Stasyuk, 30, of the 6100 block of N. Haven Drive, North Highlands, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:41 a.m. Aug. 31 on State Route 99 south of Hutchinson Road in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Vinay Kumar, 21, of the 1100 block of Mariposa Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:24 a.m. Sept. 1 at Clark Avenue and Morton Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marajuana while driving. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Richard C. McManus, 68, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:06 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 1000 block of N. Beale Road in Linda on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Shawn P. Agrifoglio Jr., 52, of the 1200 block of Casada Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:05 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 200 block of Feather River Boulevard in Olivehurst on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.