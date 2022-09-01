DUI ARRESTS
Ruben Rodriguez-Castillo, 51, of the 2600 block of Bogue Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30 at Bogue Road and George Washington. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Paramvir Grewal, 24, of the 700 block of Kiley Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:16 a.m. Aug. 31 at State Highway 99 and Smith Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Allan Eaton, 68, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:38 a.m. Sept. 1 at Eureka Drive and de Beers Court. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
