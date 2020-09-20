FELONY ARRESTS
Palwinder Singh Mann, 32, of the 1300 block of E. Sanborn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Yuba County Jail on suspicion of obtaining personal identification and forgery, He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Carl Rivero Threets, 26, of the 1400 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 18 at his own residence on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Deandre Lee Beasley, 35 of the 800 block of Kimball Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at department 7 on suspicion of evading police with a public disregard for safety. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Oscar Henry James, 29, of the 300 block of Pelican Place, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:50 a.m. Sept. 18 at his own residence on suspicion of indecent exposure. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
