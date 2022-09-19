FELONY ARRESTS
Ronald Fear, 58, of the 700 block of Main Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:06 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 700 block of Main Street in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DeJon Stewart, 22, of the 1300 block of Lurline Avenue, Colusa, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 1300 block of Lurline Avenue in Colusa on suspicion of second degree robbery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Lakhvir Singh, 44, of the 600 block of Calaveras Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:26 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 1300 block of Bogue Road in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, committing a felony while released on bail and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Seitz, 38, of the 2500 block of Plumas Arboga Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:52 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cain Mora, 30, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:52 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of manufacturing, sale or possession of a leaded cane or billy club, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Krystal Howard, 35, of the 600 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 a.m. Sept 17 on Forbes Avenue at Walnut Street in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, possession of narcotics and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David Martinez, 31, of the 1400 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:04 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 2000 block of Morgan Way on suspicion of theft of credit or debit card information, vandalism with $400 or more in damages, possession of a controlled substance, possession of an opium pipe and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Pelfrey, 43, of the 100 block of W. Liberty Road, Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 1400 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, three counts of petty theft, vandalism with $400 or more in damages, possession of a controlled substance, theft or misappropriation of lost property and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Marcus Brown, 19, of the 1500 block of Bonnell Avenue, Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:23 p.m. Sept. 17 in the 700 block of W. Onstott Road in Yuba City on suspicion of counterfeiting. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cody Mitchell, 29, of the 9000 block of P Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:51 p.m. in the 9700 block of P Street in Live Oak on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance, manufacturing, sale or possession of brass knuckles, violating a court order to prevent domestic violence, two counts of violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Abel Corona-Oregel, 39, of the 3100 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:21 p.m. Sept. 17 on Plumas Street in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Virginia Beutler, 38, of the 1400 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:40 a.m. Sept. 18 on Youngs Lane at Queens Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Adam Price, 43, of the 700 block of Bunce Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:26 p.m. Sept. 17 in the 1600 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Miguel Guzman, 32, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:45 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 500 block of Fruitvale Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jerome Oliver Jr., 34, of the 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:46 a.m. Sept. 18 on Market Street at Lynn Way in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Haley Graham-Thornton, 28, of the 300 block of Grant Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:56 a.m. Sept. 18 on Market Street at Lynn Way in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, possession of an open container and failure to provide valid vehicle registration. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Cota, 20, of the 500 block of Scott Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 18 on Butte House Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Carlos Hernandez-Jimenez, 24, transient, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:14 p.m. Sept. 18 on Littlejohn Road at Franklin Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.