FELONY ARRESTS
Manuel Gonzales-Soto, 38, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:52 a.m. Sept. 20 in the 200 block of Littlejohn Road on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Richard Albert, 38, of the 1700 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:14 a.m. Sept. 20 in the 4500 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, on suspicion of burglary and grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ryan M. Mehling, 40, of Folsom, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 6:07 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 500 block of Fourth Street, Wheatland, on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and felony vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Slim Pritchett, 54, of the 400 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:19 p.m. Sept. 19 at Bridge Street and Cooper Avenue on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jessica West, 28, of the 1200 block of Williams Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:11 a.m. Sept. 19 at her residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andrea Huffman, 34, of the 600 block of Lewis Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:36 p.m. Sept. 18 at Cassidy Avenue and Live Oak Boulevard on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Adam Milligan, 34, of the 500 block of Miller Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:37 p.m. Sept. 17 at Gray Avenue and Frederick Street on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ranjit Brar, 40, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:37 a.m. Sept. 20 on Highway 20, west of Market Street, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Leonires Calderon-Gomez, 29, of Chestnut Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 10:10 p.m. Sept. 19 at Highway 65 and State Street, Wheatland. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mark C. Shumate, 50, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:58 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 5000 block of Powerline Road, Olivehurst. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Rodriguez Marie, 55, of the 1300 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:02 a.m. Sept. 19 at Gray Avenue and B Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael Urena, 37, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:06 p.m. Sept. 18 on Powerline Road, south of Sankey Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Leobardo Cornejo Navarro, 37, of the 1100 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:11 p.m. Sept. 18 at Forbes Avenue and Almond Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Trevor Andoe, 33, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:13 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 1300 block of Sunsweet Boulevard, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.