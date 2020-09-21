FELONY ARRESTS
Maria V. Garcia, 49, of the 1400 block of Youngs Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:18 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 1400 block of Youngs Lane on suspicion of corporal injury to a child. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kevin J. Lunsted, 24, of the 100 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:23 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 400 block of Anita Way on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, and a prohibited person possessing a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eduardo Rodriguez, 24, of the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert J. Corpus, 32, of the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:51 a.m. Sept. 19 on Seventh Avenue on suspicion of corporal injury, threatening to commit a crime, and assault with force. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tommy B. Tripp, 21, of Fair Oaks was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 8:52 p.m. Sept. 18 on Highway 65 on suspicion of possessing a large capacity magazine. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Serena M. Schnee, 43, of Rocklin was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 5:33 p.m. Sept. 18 on Highway 65 on suspicion of possessing a controlled narcotic. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Carl R. Threets, 26, of the 1400 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 18 at his own residence on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mario Nieto, 28, of the 5200 block of Chestnut Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:14 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 700 block of Yuba Street on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Oscar H. James, 29, of the 300 block of Pelican Place, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:50 a.m. Sept. 18 at his own residence on suspicion of indecent exposure. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Palwinder S. Mann, 32, of the 1300 block of East Sanborn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Yuba County Jail on suspicion of obtaining personal identification and forgery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Deandre L. Beasley, 35, of the 800 block of Kimball Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 18 on suspicion of evading police with a public disregard for safety and DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Edwin Garcia, 27, of the 400 block of Miles Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:24 p.m. Sept. 19 on Plumas Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Benjamin A. Pierce, 35, of the 500 block of J Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4 p.m. Sept. 19 on Shad Lane. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cristobal Castro-Tentle, 23, of the 300 block of McCrae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:16 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 400 block of Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jessica V. Arias, 40, of the 2100 block of Goldleaf Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 9 a.m. Sept. 19. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.