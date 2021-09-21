FELONY ARRESTS
Taylor Gardner, 24, of the 2200 block of Cheim Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:35 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 900 block of Eighth Street on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dilberjit Singh, 48, of the 1100 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:18 p.m. Sept. 20 at his residence on suspicion of false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amber Magana, 46, of the 900 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at her residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David Mundinger, Jr., 30, of the 500 block of Darrough Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 500 block of Gray Avenue on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jordan Mitchell, 20, of the 1100 block of Market Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8 a.m. Sept. 20 on Mallott Road, north of Butte House Road, Sutter, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jose Garcia, 26, of the 300 block of Del Norte Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:32 p.m. Sept. 19 at Woodbridge Avenue and Monterey Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.