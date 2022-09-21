Ryan Patrick Lynn, 31, homeless, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:45 a.m. Sept. 20 at Olivehurst Avenue and Powerline Road, on suspicion of cruelty to a child, possession of an assault weapon and large capacity magazine, sale/manufacture of an assault weapon, unlawfully taking a vehicle, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit a crime and participating in a criminal street gang. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Burt Floyd II, 18, of the 1600 block of 6th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:02 p.m. Sept. 19 at the 4900 block of Olivehurst Avenue, on suspicion of cruelty to a child, possession of an assault weapon and large capacity magazine, sale/manufacture of an assault weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime and participating in a criminal street gang. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nathaniel Xavier Alvarado, 22, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:02 p.m. Sept. 19 at the 4900 block of Olivehurst Avenue, on suspicion of cruelty to a child, possession of an assault weapon and large capacity magazine, conspiracy to commit a crime and participating in a criminal street gang. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cameron Levi Azevedo, 20, of the 1500 block of 7th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at 4th and G Street, Marysville, on suspicion of possession of a gun silencer and firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ashley Lynn Vontorne, 29, homeless, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:33 a.m. Sept. 20 at Olivehurst Avenue and Powerline Road, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle, buying/receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brandi Emerson, 28, of the 5900 block of Lowe Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 1 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 600 block of Queens Avenue, on suspicion of possession of ammunition as a prohibited person. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nathan Kirk, 23, of Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 20 at Apricot Street and N Street, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, burglary in the first-degree and making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Josh McPherson, 32, of the 200 block of Del Monte Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at his own residence, on suspicion of aggravated mayhem, consisting of intentionally causing someone a permanent disability or disfigurement, or depriving him/her of a limb, organ or member. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Chander Sidher, 35, of the 1800 block of Autumnwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:49 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 1200 block of Stabler Lane, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jovanny Gomez Escobar, 21, of the 5500 block of Feather River Boulevard, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 20 at Upland, north of Queens Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.