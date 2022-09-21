FELONY ARRESTS

Ryan Patrick Lynn, 31, homeless, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:45 a.m. Sept. 20 at Olivehurst Avenue and Powerline Road, on suspicion of cruelty to a child, possession of an assault weapon and large capacity magazine, sale/manufacture of an assault weapon, unlawfully taking a vehicle, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit a crime and participating in a criminal street gang. He was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

