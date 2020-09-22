FELONY ARRESTS
Jorge T. Menchaca-Madrigal, 38, of the 2200 block of Cheim Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:20 p.m. Sept. 21 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Richard A. Huff, 33, of the 10000 block of N Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 on Mallott Road on suspicion of second-degree robbery and vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Christopher J. Kelly, 43, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:18 a.m. Sept. 21 in the 1200 block of Brar Court. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Curtis R. Couts, 66, of the 1500 block of Karen Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:03 a.m. Sept. 20. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.