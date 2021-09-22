FELONY ARRESTS
Steven Bradley, 36, of the 500 block of S. Walton Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:29 a.m. Sept. 21 in the 500 block of S. Walton Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cocy Tierney, 21, of the 2200 block of Mawson Road, Meridian, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:37 a.m. Sept. 21 in the 2200 block of Mawson Road in Meridian on suspicion of distributing child pornography and possession of child pornography. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alejandro Cabal-Rosas, 23, of the 1400 block of Upland Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, criminal threats, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license, failure to stop at a stop sign, resisting arrest and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daymein Stewart, 21, of the 5800 block of Cohn Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:26 p.m. Sept. 21 on Ninth Street in Marysville on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, committing a felony while released on bail and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Brian W. Vaughn, 31, of the 1600 block of Volk Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:19 a.m. Sept. 21 on Shad Road. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.