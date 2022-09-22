Lily Graves, 31, of the 9500 block of N Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:45 p.m. Sept. 20 at her own residence, on suspicion of burglary in the first degree and check fraud. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lana Mallory, 39, of the 600 block of Sutter Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:51 a.m. Sept. 21 at Queens and Gray Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael Hetrick, 34, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:28 a.m. Sept. 21 at the 800 block of Colusa, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent/vehicle theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan Carlos Lopez, 34, of Clear Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:06 p.m. Sept. 21 at Olivehurst Avenue and 6th Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.