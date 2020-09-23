FELONY ARRESTS
Chad Greenwood, 35, of the 4900 block of F Street, Sheridan, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7 a.m. Sept. 22 on Garden Highway at Banion Road on suspicion of vandalism, possession of burglary tools, grand theft and trespassing. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dennis McCarley, 33, of the 400 block of Second Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 5:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at the Sutter Probation Department on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, battery causing serious bodily injury and intimidating a witness or victim. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Ivan P. Findley, 31, of the 5200 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 12:05 a.m. Sept. 23 at Sycamore Ranch on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and violation of post release community service. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.