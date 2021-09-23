FELONY ARRESTS
Michael Aldridge, 18, of the 700 block of Grove Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jr. Philapy, 27, of the 2800 block of Cypress Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:03 a.m. Sept. 22 in the 1700 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Linda, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Michael Bolduc, 41, of Chico, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:40 p.m. Sept. 22 at Park Avenue and Morton Street, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Oscar Sotovalderrama, 42, of Compton, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:57 p.m. Sept. 22 at Pennington Road and Broadway, Live Oak. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.