Justin Plant, 27, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:16 a.m. Sept. 22 at Bogue Road and Hastings Way, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel and possession of a firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mukhtiar Singh, 49, of the 1500 block of Alfred Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:44 p.m. Sept. 22 at the 1500 block of Alfred Way, Yuba City, on suspicion of brandishing firearm in a public place and threatening to commit a crime with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Merida, 31, of the 1200 block of Williams Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 p.m. Sept. 22 at the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
William Weaver, 41, of the 300 block of Woodcrest Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:03 p.m. Sept. 22 at the 1100 block of Harter Parkway, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jaiden Christopher Robinson, 24, of the 1700 block of Ragan Way, Yuba City was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:02 p.m. Sept. 22 at C Street and 3rd, on suspicion of concealing a dirk/dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Eleuterio Mondragon Cruz, 50, of the 1500 block of 11th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ezeakel Johnny Brown, 16, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at Thomas E. Mathews Community School (1100 block of E Street), on suspicion of unlawful use of tear gas. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Miguel Clinton Vega, 44, of the 200 block of East 12th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:49 p.m. Sept. 22 at his own residence, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm likely causing great bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Adan Nava, 22, of the 1400 block of Wendell Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:33 a.m. Sept. 23 at Live Oak Boulevard and Lynn Way. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mylee Ann-Ulrich Socey, 27, of the 7300 block of Doc Adams Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1 a.m. Sept. 23 at North Beale Road and Hammonton Smartsville Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Bo Lyn Wilmoth, 46, of the 7300 block of Doc Adams Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:58 a.m. Sept. 23 at State Highway 70 and Ramirez. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.