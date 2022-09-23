FELONY ARRESTS

Justin Plant, 27, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:16 a.m. Sept. 22 at Bogue Road and Hastings Way, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel and possession of a firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

