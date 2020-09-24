FELONY ARRESTS
Marcelino S. Guzman, 29, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:11 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 700 block of Third Street on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Leslie S. Enyeart, 32, of the 5600 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 23 on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Fernando Ramirez, 36, of the 1200 block of Jewelflower Street, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:24 p.m. Sept. 23 on Third Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.