FELONY ARRESTS
Jonathan Zackary Gansereit, 26, of the 4900 block of Olivehurst Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:25 a.m. Sept. 23 at Arboga and Grand Avenue on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Makayla Knorzer, 30, of the 800 block of Capay Road, Orland, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 23 the 4400 block of Olive Avenue, on suspicion of felony burglary. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nikolay Svistun, 44, of the 700 block of Winlock Avenue, Citrus Heights, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at the 3100 block of Sankey Road, Pleasant Grove, on suspicion of owning or possessing ammunition by a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Carmen Garcia, 29, of the 600 block of North Humboldt Avenue, Willows, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:25 p.m. Sept. 23 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ismael Alvarez-Munoz, 33, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Sept. 23 at the 2200 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Carson McBride, 20, of Oroville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 23 at First and R Street, Live Oak. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.