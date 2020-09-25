FELONY ARRESTS
Armando A. Mendez, 21, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:10 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 1050 block of Clark Avenue on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Shawn F. Hilaman, 35, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:26 p.m. Sept. 24 on Forty Mile Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joel Corrales Jr., 23, of the 4420 block of College Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:39 a.m. Sept. 24. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.