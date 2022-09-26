FELONY ARRESTS

Scotty Alexander, 43, of the 10100 block of N Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 a.m. Sept. 23 in the 200 block of Second Street in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

