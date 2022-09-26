FELONY ARRESTS
Scotty Alexander, 43, of the 10100 block of N Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 a.m. Sept. 23 in the 200 block of Second Street in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Marco Sandoval Diaz, 28, of the 1700 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of oral copulation with a child 10 years of age or younger, sodomy with a child ten years of age or younger and continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Forrest Blank, 34, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:10 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 800 block of Almond Street in Yuba City on suspicion of first degree burglary and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Carlos Mendoza Hernandez, 18, of the 1500 block of Jones Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 300 block of McRae Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats and battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Steve Gilmore, 47, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:09 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 400 block of Del Norte Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in property damage, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Logan Osbourn, 22, of the 1800 block of Phillips Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 1800 block of Phillips Road in Yuba City on suspicion of first degree burglary, vandalism with $400 or more in damages, being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Keith Reed, 54, of the 500 block of Poppy Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:15 p..m. Sept. 24 on Walton Road at Franklin Road in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, vandalism with $400 or more in damages, failure to provide valid vehicle insurance, driving with a suspended license, failure to appear and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Oscar Miranda Jr., 43, of the 10400 block of Nevada Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and false imprisonment. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brian Myers, 51, of Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 1800 block of Lassen Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of throwing injurious objects on the highway with the intent to cause great bodily injury, disorderly conduct, failure to appear and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Martha Navarro, 27, of the 700 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:19 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 1300 block of Hutchinson Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Slim Pritchett, 55, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:53 a.m. Sept. 25 on G Street at Tenth Street in Marysville on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jeremiah S. Dennis, 31, of the 900 block of Shasta Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:05 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 800 block of D Street in Marysville on suspicion of burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Michael C. Siller, 68, of the 2200 block of Collivaud Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:11 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 2200 block of Covillaud Street in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Stewart A. Wakeflied, 59, of the 3300 block of Alder Canyon Way, Antelope, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:17 p.m. Sept. 23 in Marysville on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, carrying a loaded firearm in public and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Troy E. Aleman, 30, of the 800 block of Jones Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:44 p.m. Sept. 24 on Feather River Boulevard at Murphy Road in Olivehurst on suspicion of criminal threats, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, being a felon in possession of ammunition and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Tristian R. Crabtree, 24, of the 900 block of Elinor Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 900 block of Elinor Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, vandalism and arson. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
David Allred, 42, of the 400 block of Teegarden Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:25 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 400 block of Teegarden Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jenniffer Benavides Santos, 36, of the 23300 block of Grant Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:56 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and hit and run with property damage. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
James Satterfield, 58, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:14 p.m. Sept.l 23 in the 800 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and possession of narcotics. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Arthur Weller Jr., 43, of the 600 block of Fisher Street, Rio Vista, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12 a.m. Sept. 24 on Mawson Road just north of State Route 20. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jesus Sanchez, 44, of the 9300 block of Collier Court, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:16 a.m. Sept. 24 on Richards Avenue in Live Oak. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Katherine Powers, 45, transient, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:25 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 800 block of Plaza Way in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Junenal Vanegas-Martinez, 30, of the 900 block of Shasta Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:40 a.m. Sept. 25 on Garden Highway at Samuel Drive in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Lanie Santiago, 32, of the 900 block of Oak Lane, Rio Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:40 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 6000 block of Pleasant Grove Road. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Christian Sandoval, 27, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:53 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 400 block of Ninth Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Thomas J. Kenny, 24, of the 2900 block of Walnut Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:34 a.m. Sept. 24 on Sixth Street at C Street in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and possession of narcotics. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jhonatan Ramirez-Lomeli, 25, of the 300 block of Almemar Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:37 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 2600 block of Feather River Boulevard. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Mikayle J. Tinnin, 24, of the 1800 block of Hile Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:56 p.m. Sept. 23 on Hammonton Smartsville Road at Mila Avenue on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a suspended license, an ignition interlock device violation and driving while on probation for a previous DUI conviction. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jair Enriquez, 28, of the 1000 block of Wyden Street, Napa, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:04 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 300 block of Ninth Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Libeth L. Contreras, 50, of the 7800 block of Center Park Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:10 a.m. Sept. 25 on Plumas Lake Boulevard at River Oaks Boulevard in Olivehurst on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and possession of narcotics. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.