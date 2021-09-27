FELONY ARRESTS
Christina Fryer, 39, of the 2400 block of Ivy Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at Richland Road and Railroad Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tirath Singh, 36, of the 1700 block of Gordon Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:29 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 1200 block of Crest Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Allen B. Sherry, 49, of the 4800 block of Western Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by Fish and Game at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26 in the 5700 block of Riverside Drive in Olivehurst on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Justin T. Miller, 29, of the 5500 block of Alicia Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at Adventist Health/Rideout on suspicion of resisting arrest. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Christopher Crabtree, 54, of Oakland, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 a.m. Sept. 24 in the 1000 block of Tharp Road in Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Cashatt, 40, of the 1100 block of Eager Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:57 a.m Sept. 24 in the 1700 block of Lassen Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, a DUI refusal enhancement, driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction and failure to appear. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jovan Whalen, 41, of the 1300 block of Dustin Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:07 a.m. Sept. 26 at Dustin Drive and Butte House Road in Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brenda Tuttle, 53, of the 2000 block of Hammonton-Smartville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:10 a.m. Sept 27 in the 400 block of Garden Highway on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dee W. White, 25, of the 1900 block of Glennmore Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:05 a.m. Sept. 26 on E. 22nd Street at Cheim Boulevard in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a restricted license and several warrants. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.