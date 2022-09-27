FELONY ARRESTS

Miguel Clinton Vega, 44, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:34 p.m. Sept. 26 at the 200 block of East 12th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and making criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

