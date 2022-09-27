Miguel Clinton Vega, 44, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:34 p.m. Sept. 26 at the 200 block of East 12th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and making criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jeremiah Shalom Dennis, 31, of the 900 block of Shasta Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:05 p.m. Sept. 25 at the 800 block of D Street, on suspicion of burglary and robbery in the first degree. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lucille Josephine Repec, 38, of the 900 block of Jacobs Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4 a.m. Sept. 26 at Lindhurst Avenue and North Beale Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.