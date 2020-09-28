FELONY ARRESTS
Gustavo Carmona, 37, of the 1500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:24 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 1500 block of Gray Avenue on suspicion of false imprisonment and corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Frank M. Johnson, 41, of the 400 block of Second Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 10:44 p.m. Sept. 26 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury and cruelty to a child. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Hunter A. Keeney, of the 700 block of Blue Oak Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 26 on suspicion of burglary and attempted vehicle theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
John J. Jacobo, 23, of Antelope was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:16 a.m. Sept. 26 in the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Wendy R. Moulder, 56, of Brownsville was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 9 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 8600 block of La Porte Road on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Michael Patrick, 46, of the 4600 block of Pacific Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:52 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 2300 block of Huston Street in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Reggie A. Aguilera, 29, of the 200 block of East 18th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:05 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Yuba County Jail on suspicion of robbery and corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Leticia M. Arroyo, 33, of the 300 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:37 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 1600 block of Atlantis Way, Yuba City, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Rodolfo R. Medina, 51, of Hanford was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 27 on Lincoln Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Heather D. Hill, 37, of the 700 block of Bayne Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:47 p.m. Sept. 26 on East 12th Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Samuel G. R. Tentle, 30, of Oroville was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:10 p.m. Sept. 25 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Hugo Ledezma-Calderon, 30, of the 100 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:21 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 1100 block of Melton Drive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Vasquez, 21, of the 100 block of Rai Estates Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:20 a.m. Sept. 25 on Queens Avenue at Knights Row. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.