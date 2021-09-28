FELONY ARRESTS
Andreas L. Gonzalez, 18, of the 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4 p.m. Sept. 27 at Arboga Road and Grand Avenue, Linda, on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Paul L. Gonzalez, 48, of the 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4 p.m. Sept. 27 at his residence on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
David C. Kreth, 68, of the 200 block of 18th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:48 p.m. Sept. 27 at Babbington Road and Simpson Lane on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Somphane Sayavong, 46, of Rocklin, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:48 a.m Sept. 27 at Garden Highway and Barry Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.