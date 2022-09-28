Ryan James Upton, 41, of the 1800 block of Fernwood, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:09 a.m. Sept. 28 at Hammonton-Smartville Road and Grove Avenue, on suspicion of false imprisonment and making criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jared Carl Spade, 26, of the 4300 block of Martel Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:28 a.m. Sept. 27 at the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road, on suspicion of possessing a usable amount of a controlled substance while being armed, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alexander Sanchez, 29, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:40 p.m. Sept. 27 at the 1000 block of Live Oak Boulevard, on suspicion of smuggling a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lisa Ortiz Nichols, 47, of the 9500 block of Q Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:15 a.m. Sept. 28 at State Highway 99 and Eager Road, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (one to five pounds) with the intent to sell. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Natalie Christine Fagundes, 29, of the 3600 block of Morning Glory Street, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:32 a.m. Sept. 28 at Feather River Boulevard and Ella Avenue. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Courtney Kiram PIO, 34, of the 1700 block of Linda Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at the 1900 block of Huston St. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Rafael Ramirez Perez, 28, of Carmichael, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at F Street and 8th Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Harminder Gill, 32, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:57 a.m. Sept. 27 at Richard and east of State Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.